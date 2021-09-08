Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 889 ($11.61) and last traded at GBX 876 ($11.44). Approximately 65,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 207,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

MRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Marlowe in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 820.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 783.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of £675.63 million and a PE ratio of -282.58.

In related news, insider Alex Dacre acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

About Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

