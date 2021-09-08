Maro Market Cap Achieves $58.35 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $58.35 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maro has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00718512 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 949,131,853 coins and its circulating supply is 492,106,697 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.