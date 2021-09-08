Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

MRVL opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of -127.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

