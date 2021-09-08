Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after purchasing an additional 426,251 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.