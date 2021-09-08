Mask Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $155.53 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $155.53 million and approximately $147.87 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for about $9.12 or 0.00019801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00158659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721001 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,049,391 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

