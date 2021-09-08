Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $251,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Mastercard by 56.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $345.90. 120,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.13. The firm has a market cap of $341.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

