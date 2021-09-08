Matryx (MTX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matryx has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $13,264.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.36 or 0.00716737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041692 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

