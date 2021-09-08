Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $17.46

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $17.94. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 1,264 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $584.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

