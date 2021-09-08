McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.25

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.25 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.26), with a volume of 1,020,256 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £23.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

