McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $88.35. 944,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,230. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

