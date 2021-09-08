Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Billion

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003870 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $119.11 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00187869 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.58 or 0.07250487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.42 or 1.00163169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00902133 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 667,086,826 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars.

