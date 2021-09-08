MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAX. Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,390.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,727 shares of company stock worth $7,524,878 in the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.