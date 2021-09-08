Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.69

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.69 and last traded at $135.17, with a volume of 94305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,882,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,047,000 after buying an additional 164,894 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 42,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

