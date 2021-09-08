Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2,240.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First American Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in First American Financial by 287.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in First American Financial by 188.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

FAF stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.