Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2,661.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.