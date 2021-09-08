Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2,203.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,982,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 192,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,124.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 203,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

