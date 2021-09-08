Megacoin Market Cap Achieves $257,025.75 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $257,025.75 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00392579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,644,677 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

