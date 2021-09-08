Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Megaworld from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

