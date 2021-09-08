MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.60

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeiraGTx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. Equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $141,413.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,096.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 362.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 212,078 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.