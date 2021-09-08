Membrana (MBN) Market Cap Hits $374,011.45

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Membrana has a market capitalization of $374,011.45 and $41,852.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Membrana has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00153727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.57 or 0.00728171 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana

Membrana Coin Trading

