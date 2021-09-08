Meme Market Cap Tops $12.11 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Meme has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $2.38 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $432.39 or 0.00936603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.00433535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007986 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

