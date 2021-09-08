Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 298,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

