Meridian Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $184,241.70 and approximately $35.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.01 or 0.00667971 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001489 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $589.40 or 0.01269956 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.