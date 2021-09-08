Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95.

About Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment (“HVAC“) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada.

