Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Trading 2.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Financial Group traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.54. 3,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 94,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

