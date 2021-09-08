MetaHash Trading Down 18.8% This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $29.41 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00196428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.53 or 0.07201422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,339.31 or 0.99956928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00739819 BTC.

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,943,690,679 coins and its circulating supply is 2,773,521,690 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

