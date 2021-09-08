Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Price Reaches $0.0007 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $14.81 million and $184,697.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

