Method Finance (MTHD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,674.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $719,933.17 and $2,674.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Method Finance has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00151435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00728068 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

