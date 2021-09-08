Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Down 6.1%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 17,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,842,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MILE shares. Piper Sandler lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth about $96,564,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Metromile by 829.8% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metromile by 140.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $35,574,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

