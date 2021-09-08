Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,596.26

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,596.26 and last traded at $1,584.60, with a volume of 392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,579.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,494.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

