MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

About MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.