MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,216 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of MGM Growth Properties worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

NYSE MGP opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

