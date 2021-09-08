MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties makes up approximately 1.6% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of MGM Growth Properties worth $13,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE MGP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. 31,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,815. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.