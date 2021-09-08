Micah Heavener Sells 6,250 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Micah Heavener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 15,544,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $305,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

