Michael Gerhard Magnusson Sells 3,323 Shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Stock

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $97,197.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Gerhard Magnusson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of AeroCentury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $336,180.83.

ACY stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 70,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33. AeroCentury Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 4.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

