Michael W. Rodensky Sells 2,779 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Semtech stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.99. 493,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 498,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,197,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

