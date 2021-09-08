MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $513,362.40 and approximately $23.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002048 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006215 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055872 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

