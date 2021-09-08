MicroMoney (AMM) 1-Day Volume Tops $175,486.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. MicroMoney has a market cap of $142,439.66 and approximately $175,486.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00153727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.57 or 0.00728171 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

