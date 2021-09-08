Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post sales of $43.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.56 billion and the highest is $44.33 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $37.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $190.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.25 billion to $193.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $213.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.24 billion to $220.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

MSFT stock opened at $300.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,922,351,000 after acquiring an additional 623,737 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 49,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,439,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

