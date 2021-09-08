Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,792,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 149,193 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,298,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.07. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

