Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $335.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.18. The stock had a trading volume of 500,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720,378. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

