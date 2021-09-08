Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.81

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.81 and last traded at $114.74, with a volume of 983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $107,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $316,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 290.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Middlesex Water by 15.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $4,824,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 328.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

