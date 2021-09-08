MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $38.11 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00007658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and approximately $205,715.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.68 or 0.00430018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.47 or 0.00905750 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,772,443 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

