Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $914,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.14. 467,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,809. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.