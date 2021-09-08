Mina Trading Down 4.6% This Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $799.48 million and $129.64 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.80 or 0.00008576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00060436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00132000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00192094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.25 or 0.07561062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.63 or 0.99355357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.78 or 0.00737491 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 210,389,040 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

