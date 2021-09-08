Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Shares Up 1.2%

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 450,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,586,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40 ($0.11).

The firm has a market cap of £74.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.84.

In related news, insider Guy Elliott acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £180,000 ($235,171.15). Also, insider Henry Turcan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

