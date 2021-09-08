Minter Network (BIP) Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $19,203.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00133714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00193662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00080236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,704,052,421 coins and its circulating supply is 4,498,842,854 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

