MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $512,655.83 and $639.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,046.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.91 or 0.07540051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.53 or 0.01434492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00391039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00125976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00578812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.29 or 0.00563108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00336789 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

