Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $126,084.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $390.67 or 0.00841497 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $28.34 million and $126,084.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00192416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.85 or 0.07193915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,333.87 or 0.99801587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.27 or 0.00735086 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,548 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

