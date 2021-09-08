Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.01 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $607.73 or 0.01308275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and $29,005.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00134323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00194509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.78 or 0.07198205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.57 or 0.99831326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.03 or 0.00742761 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,793 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

